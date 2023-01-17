Christie’s Presents The Collection of André Leon Talley

Scroll down to see more content

The first Black man to be Creative Director at American Vogue, André Leon Talley was more than a force in publishing; he was a vanguard, mentor and icon in the world of fashion. His bold, distinct taste could always be seen on his person—from embroidered robes to glittering vintage accessories and his signature opulent kaftans. But his affection for all things beautifully crafted and glamorous went far beyond apparel and accessories, as is reflected in The Collection of André Leon Talley, an upcoming presentation by Christie’s.

The collection and auction will feature furniture, art, photography, books and memorabilia, as well as clothing, shoes, jewelry, luggage, bags, scarves, hats and more. Within the collection will be a custom Prada crocodile coat, a personalized Birkin, and a one-of-a-kind kaftan made by close friend Diane von Furstenberg. For auction, there are garments like Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1991 gold “Matador” jacket, Tom Ford’s glorious 2013 shawl-collar kimono, Dapper Dan’s iconic gold brocade kaftan, as well as a photo of Talley with Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger—taken by Bob Colacello in 1981 at Mortimer’s—and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit NYC’s Abyssinian Baptist Church and Durham’s Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church—both of which Talley supported during his lifetime. The tour and catalogue will feature von Furstenberg and LaQuan Smith (who Talley mentored).

Images courtesy of Christie’s