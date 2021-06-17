Gift Guide: Summer Fitness Gear

Whether surfing, swimming, jogging or taking classes, chances are a bunch of your workouts are happening outside right now—due to the weather, the pandemic or both. Moisture-wicking, flexibility and breathability in fabrics remain important in all conditions, as does comfort, performance and aesthetics. Without sacrificing any of those all-important elements, we have selected some of our favorite apparel options for summertime sports—as well as two items that benefit the body in other ways.

Simone Bra

Unlike so many brands, Girlfriend’s apparel comes in a range of sizes‚ from XXS to 6XL. The Simone Bra ($48) is available in all those sizes, as well as seven different colorways. Featuring built-in cups, the bra also boasts thick, adjustable criss-cross straps that strengthen its support and aesthetics. There’s also removable padding and a hook-and-eye, bra-style closure at the back. Made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% spandex, the fabric is double-lined and super-flexible. This is one of the most practical but attractive sports bras on the market.

Ultra Boost Sneakers

Beloved Finnish apparel, homeware and textile brand Marimekko has teamed up with adidas for a vast collection of workout gear and everyday clothing. From swimsuits to sneakers, each item features Marimekko’s trademark patterns. The Ultraboost DNA + Marimekko sneakers ($180) combine playful polka dots with adidas performance. Crafted without any virgin polyester, they’re made from Primeblue (a recycled material made in collaboration with Parley Ocean Plastic) and are lightweight, sturdy and comfortable.

Saxx Oh Buoy Swim Shorts

Employing SAXX Underwear’s patented “ballpark pouch” feature, which aims to reduce skin-on-skin friction around the groin, the Oh Buoy Swim Shorts ($70) also incorporate a comfortable, form-fitting and ultra-light mesh liner. With a five-inch inseam, this swimsuit also includes several pockets to stow things within. The Yellow Remote Island pattern also lends plenty of personality to the moisture-wicking shell.

Grapefruit Orange Mini Deodorant

At just two fluid ounces, this deodorant ($10) from Pits & Parts is mini enough to be carried along on your next sporty adventure. Made with natural ingredients including colloidal silver (99.99% pure silver and distilled water) and essential oils, it provides a refresh with a citrus scent. With no chemicals or GMOs, this formula is Certified USDA Organic and cruelty-free.

Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Complete with upper body coverage needed when surfing, or swimming in the sea or outdoor pools, this long-sleeve swimsuit ($124) from Nike comes in two bold colorways. The sleeves feature thumb-holes to keep them in place, as well as mesh panels to increase breathability and to hasten dry time. With a neck-to-belly zip, getting this on and off is super-easy—even when in the beach parking lot.

Banks Shorts

Sporting a classic fit with a five-inch inseam and scalloped leg opening, Vuori’s Banks Shorts ($68) are crafted from the performance brand’s proprietary V Cycled fabric (itself composed of recycled plastic bottles). This mid-weight, four-way-stretch material is quick drying and anti-odor. These unlined athletic shorts include a brushed interior elastic waistband with a drawcard, as well as mesh pockets.

Floral Bike Shorts

Adam Selman Sport fuses fashion with performance for workout apparel that can be worn anywhere. These cycling-inspired shorts ($80) are made from 85% nylon and 15% elastane, and sit high on the waist. The subtle seaming adds a little boldness to the all-over floral. Available in XS to XL, these shorts have a matching top.

Pureblend Protein

From plant-based nutrition company Form, the vegan, dairy- and gluten-free Pureblend Protein powder ($39) blends organic pea protein with hemp and brown rice proteins to create a complete amino acid profile. Non-GMO and soy-free, the multi-source protein powder forgoes sweeteners and artificial flavors, allowing it to easily complement smoothies or other culinary creations. Each compostable package contains 13 servings.

Lab Sudus Pants

For those wary of UV rays, these lululemon Sudus Pants ($129) offer full coverage, but are crafted from a lightweight nylon. Featuring an all-over print that’s exclusive to the brand’s lab, they boast ventilated, secure pockets; zippers at the ankles; and an elastic waistband. Designed to be worn while on the move, they are tapered to give thighs and glutes enough room, while maintaining a sleek shape.

Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight Cap

Thanks to its ventilation, this Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight cap ($28) helps keep your head cool when on a long run or during an outdoor workout, and its polyester make-up means it can be tossed in the washing machine. Featuring an adjustable back-strap, it’s made for all genders and comes in four colorways.

Agua Blue Poncho Towel

Composed of a material derived from post-consumer recycled plastic, Nomadix’s lightweight poncho towel ($80) supports two uses: one as a large, sand-resistant beach blanket and towel, the other as a classic poncho. Measuring 60 by 80 inches, the versatile poncho-towel hybrid comes in a calming “agua blue” pattern. It also includes a storage pocket, and its hood works as an umbrella port.

