Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Homebodies

Scroll down to see more content

There’s no doubt that in 2020, we were all homebodies. With gyms, pools and group exercise classes out of the question, we turned to at-home or outdoor solo sports (with varying levels of success) to stay active. Many individuals took up jogging or cycling, while online yoga and pilates classes proved more appealing to others. Regardless of your activity of choice, we need to move, not only for physical fitness but also mental health—especially when times are tough. Finding the motivation to do so can be challenging (one suggestion we have is to schedule a phone call with a loved one during a brisk walk) but oftentimes simply having products you’re excited to use can help. Here in our Homebodies gift guide, we have rounded up some of our favorite gear and equipment for working out on your own. And for a broader range of gift options, take a look at the entire BUY section, which is updated every day.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of CHANCE