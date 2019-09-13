Gucci Will Become Entirely Carbon Neutral This Month

Fashion is one of the largest polluting industries. In reaction, Gucci has committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of the month. Marco Bizzarri (the Italian luxury brand’s chief executive) announced that they will include their entire supply chain in this move. Everything from sustainable and low-impact alternative fabrics to “reduction, elimination and offsetting what it calls ‘unavoidable emissions [including travel to runway shows],'” will be put into practice. Bizzarri says, “The more time that goes by, the more reports from the scientists are clear—the planet has gone too far… More and more, we just need to act. We are not perfect [and] it’s not a matter of saying we are the best, it’s a matter of showing it can be done, and hopefully [others] will follow this path.” It’s a big move for a fashion house that’s been in business for almost 100 years. Read more at The Guardian.

