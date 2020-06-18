Meaningful Pride Style 2020

Year after year, LGBTQ+ rights and representation have grown. To have had the ability, as editors, to choose our favorite products from a huge selection seems like a privilege that didn’t exist only a decade ago. And yet, it’s not enough. Of course charity plays a crucial component to the items below. All of the brands selected donate a portion of (or the entirety of) proceeds to organizations championing, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. But we, too, must champion those rights—by donating money, if we can; volunteering, whenever possible; and vocalizing, always. Members of the LGBTQ+ community must protect each other, especially those at greater risk of harm. And allies have an obligation to fight homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in all its insidious forms. As we say when marching, we hold true here: Black Trans Lives Matter. So, wear your pride—and wear it while actively contributing to the queer community.

Unisex Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt

With 100% of the profits from the sale of the ASOS DESIGN and glaad& unisex oversized long sleeve t-shirt ($35) going to GLAAD, the colorful, roomy shirt does more than spread a message of unity. In pink, the soft jersey cotton article is breathable. Stock has begun to run low in certain sizes but the ASOS and glaad& collection has plenty of other options, too.

Oversized Trucker Jacket

100% of the proceeds from Levi’s Pride 2020 collection will be donated to OutRight Action International—a non-governmental organization that defends the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people. This oversized trucker jacket ($118)—available in traditional denim or pink, white and blue tie-dye—boasts an embroidered call to action, with “USE YOUR VOICE!” emblazoned on the back. Available in small to XXL, it’s made from 100% non-stretch cotton.

Leopard Pride Calf Socks

An extension of their mission of donating one pair of socks for every pair purchased, Bombas will direct the second pair of every Leopard Pride Calf Socks ($12) sold to someone in need from the LGBTQ+ community, through The Ally Coalition. The bright leopard print style embraces many colors of the rainbow in an endearing way—and the socks also feature a rainbow flag pattern at the calf.

Vladimir Rainbow Raincoat

With 10% of the total price donated to an international LGBTQ+ organization working for equality and rights for all people, Sutterheim’s vibrant Vladimir Rainbow Raincoat ($395) references their classic Stockholm style, but invites all the colors of the rainbow. Thee brand hand makes these rubberized cotton items—and each color is affixed to the next with double-welded seams.

Club C 85 Pride Shoes

From this year’s Reebok Pride collection, the colorful, all-gender Club C 85 shoes ($75) nod to the ’80s with their paint-splatter style. Script on the tongue, accompanied by a rainbow graphic, honors all types of love and all types of people. Along with their campaign and the new releases, Reebok is donating $75K to the It Gets Better Project, an LGTBQ+ outreach program that aims to support and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the world.

Pride Watch

The latest from NYC-based designer Todd Snyder‘s continued collaboration with Timex, the 34mm Pride Watch ($199) features a rotating, multi-disc dial that allows colors to interact, engage and produces different shades as time passes by. The stainless steel watch features a hand-wound movement, too. Most importantly, Timex will donate $10,000 from the sales of this limited-edition watch to be split between the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and Rainbow Railroad Foundation.

Pride Unisex Ringer T-Shirt

From Out of Print Clothing and Underlined (Random House’s community of YA book lovers and aspiring writers) comes the Book Nerd Pride Unisex Ringer T-Shirt ($30). The 100% cotton shirt features a distressed, softened print that celebrates book nerds and the rainbow. A portion of all Book Nerd Pride, Library Pride, and Read the Rainbow product sales in June will be donated to Lambda Literary—and help to expand the audience for and reach of LGBTQ+ literature.

UNITY Sawyer Yellow Gold & White

From the rainbow gradient lenses within a theatrical hexagonal frame shape to the UNITY rainbow cleaning cloth, TOMS’ Sawyer Yellow Gold & White ($150) are loud and proud. They also offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. As many already know, TOMS donates a third of net profits from every purchase to giving partners, including Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International, both of which directly support the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Checkerboard Slip-Ons

With a play on Vans’ classic checkerboard pattern, the Pride Checkerboard Slip-Ons ($50) feature vibrant rainbow colors. In honor of Pride 2020, Vans will donate $50,000 to the GSA Network, an LGBTQ+ organization that assists students in forming gay–straight alliances and unites trans and queer youth for racial and gender justice.

Hero image courtesy of ASOS