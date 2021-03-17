Red Wing Heritage’s Collaborative Collection with Taiwanese Laundromat, Want Show Laundry

Red Wing Heritage taps Taichung, Taiwan laundromat Want Show Laundry owners Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-er for an edition of the brand’s popular Out of Fashion series, which spotlights individuals who embody the footwear company’s longstanding ethos. To accompany a visually rich and delightful editorial spread, the two parties collaborated on a collection of 30 rare, one-off and previously unseen Red Wing boots to benefit the Want Show Laundry Redefine Project, a centralized reselling platform designed specifically for Taiwan laundromats. On it they can sell long-forgotten garments, and proceeds are applied to the businesses’ unpaid bills (which are often due to unclaimed tickets). The leftover money is then directed to charities of their choosing.

Wan-ji and Sho-er (aka Mr and Mrs Chang, or @wantshowasyoung on Instagram) gained popularity recently for their self-styled spreads, which feature the duo dressed in the items customers have abandoned. Plenty of publications hailed them as fashion icons—and Red Wing took their take on circular clothing to heart. The company dug through its archive and “trash” piles comprising samples and unsuccessful concepts and returned with an expansive, co-curated collection that will delight Red Wing fans and attract the fashion enthusiasts.

These prototypes, special projects and unreleased silhouettes will be available via auction on eBay through 24 March. Some (like the checkered pair above) are made from leftover leather scraps. Items are sold as-is and may never be seen again.

Images courtesy of Red Wing