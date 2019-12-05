RIMOWA’s Special Edition Attaché Gold Briefcase

Scroll down to see more content

RIMOWA will release a limited number of its exquisite anodized aluminum Attaché Gold briefcase (made famous by appearances in action and spy films in the ’90s) in time for the holiday season. This sleek, reimagined iteration of the beloved archived item (which measures out to 39.5 by 46.5 by 13cm, and weighs 3.4kg) will be available in select RIMOWA stores and online from today, 5 December.

The vintage piece made an appearance earlier this year in Sotheby’s RIMOWA Archive Collection 1898 – 2019 retrospective, which was on show in NYC in late September. Some 40 pieces, spanning the brand’s 100+ year existence, detailed RIMOWA’s clear vision—one that oftentimes spurred broad-sweeping change within luggage and accessories industry.

References to the original briefcase appear throughout this new iteration, but some of-the-era details have been updated with modern, more minimalist touches. From the case’s smooth, polished surface to its rounded edges and deeply defined grooves, the company’s century-old design language remains. Finishing touches include a metallic combination lock and a matching galvanized metal handle, resulting in a monochrome hue fit for the finest occasions. Supple black cowhide leather adorns the interior, and both a gusseted magnetic pocket and a flat card-holder create additional, compartmentalized storage.

The special edition collectors item ($1,800) is available now in select RIMOWA retailers and in the brand’s online store.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA