Winter Skin and Hair Essentials

Between trudging through snow and rain, the sun setting earlier, seasonal affective disorder, and less time spent outdoors, winter can be difficult on both the body and the mind. While some of the aforementioned challenges prove tricky to manage, remedying the ways the colder months impact our skin and hair can be much easier. With some of the potions, lotions and clever creations below, you can keep your body feeling fresh and nourished on the outside—and that hopefully helps with the winter blues a little, too.

Intense Replenishing Serum

From the powerful antioxidant Lipochroman to Vitamins E, F, and more, the composition of Dr Loretta’s Intense Replenishing Serum ($70) protects skin from damage caused by pollution, climate conditions and even UV radiation. With a luxuriant consistency that’s easily absorbed, the serum soothes and smooths skin as it offers a boost in hydration. Formulated by the dermatologist and clinical researcher Dr Loretta Ciraldo MD, FAAD, this product is for use twice-daily on the face, neck and back of hands.

Lapiz Matte Body Oil

Born from her grandmother’s legacy of pressing oils and making tonics in Greece’s Cyclades, Athena Hewett’s skincare brand Monastery is focused on natural ingredients of the highest quality. The Lapiz Matte Body Oil ($52) is a lightweight potion that doesn’t feel greasy on the skin, despite it being a water-free moisturizer. While many of the oils included are nourishing, pink peppercorn offers stimulation that perks and firms skin. With subtle scents of gingergrass and grapefruit, there are notes of citrus too—all combining for a delightfully fresh fragrance.

Scalp Scrub

Product build-up and extra dryness can plague the scalp in colder months. Kyn’s scalp scrub ($16)—made with coconut-derived Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, charcoal powder and various essential oils—doesn’t necessarily foam like regular shampoo, but with a little elbow grease, will deep clean your scalp. With a very faint scent, this sulphate-free potion detoxifies and exfoliates, and helps your scalp remove build-up, produce fewer flakes, and remain healthier overall.

Rejuvenating Hand Peel

Made by Susanne Kaufmann (from Austria’s Bregenz Forest), this rejuvenating hand peel (€69) is one of many energy-rich, all-natural potions from the extensive line of organic and sustainable products. Gently massage the serum onto hands and wait until the particles dissolve, then simply rinse in lukewarm water. Exfoliation, a boost in skin metabolism, and (thanks to plenty of essential oils) softer and smoother hands all result.

Herbal Cold and Flu Soak

Made to relieve congestion and illness-related aches and pains, C.O. Bigelow’s herbal soak ($20) is packed with willow bark, ginger, eucalyptus and peppermint—a combination that boosts the immune system and clears sinuses. Simply add four to six capfuls to bathwater and settle in. Made with all-natural ingredients, this soak is especially soothing in the colder months.

Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion

Intended for all-genders, this botanical-infused lotion ($50) works as a post-shave hydrator—both to prevent irritation and to give newly shaven skin a bit of a boost. With soothing notes of sandalwood and neroli blossom, this lotion would also do well in a morning or evening routine, even if it’s not post-shave.

Rose of No Man’s Land Hand Cream

BYREDO’s striking new fragrance Rose of No Man’s Land ($40) is named for the 1918 song “La Rose Sous les Boulets.” The scent boasts notes of rose petals, but it’s not overly floral—thanks to pink pepper, papyrus and white amber. As a hand cream, it is nourishing and rich to apply.

Celestial Being Bath Bomb

With ingredient transparency—from sustainably sourced cosmetic grade mica (instead of glitter) to premium citric acid, grapeseed oil and baking soda—Evenprime’s bath bomb ($12) maintains the brand’s rigorous product standards. Inspired by Shin the Supreme Kai from Dragonball Z, the purple celestial being playfully alters the color of bath water and moisturizes skin in the process. Its scent features melon, ylang-ylang, and rose, amidst vetiver and black pepper. Vegan and cruelty-free, the bath bomb was handcrafted in the USA.

Binchotan Charcoal Body Scrub Towel

Infused with Binchotan activated charcoal, this Japanese body scrub towel ($21) affords a little extra exfoliation and will leave skin feeling super-soft and refreshed. The two gray hues indicate a coarse and gentle texture, and offers the towel a minimal appeal. After use, slather skin with your favorite body oil or moisturizer for best results.

Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish

This cane sugar body polish can be used all year ’round, but it’s invaluable during the winter. Gently exfoliating, REN’s Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish ($60) doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped or dry, rather it will feel silky smooth and nourished (thanks to olive and almond oils) and slightly rose-scented. The fragrance is 100% natural, and the dense scrub is also suitable for vegans—plus the brand never uses synthetic microbeads.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image by Monastery