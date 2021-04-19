Heatherwick Studio + IM Motors’ Air-Cleaning Electric Car, Airo

Unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show, the Airo electric car will “vacuum up pollutants from other cars” using an integrated HEPA filtration system. The autonomous vehicle (which will offer a driver-controlled mode, too) is the first from new Chinese automotive brand IM Motors and it’s the first to be designed by London-based Heatherwick Studio. In addition to the proposed environmental benefits, the car’s dynamic interior design includes rotating seats that can face each other around a foldable table or lay flat into a bed, creating a multi-functional space. It is set to go into production in 2023. See more photos and read more specs at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Heatherwick Studio