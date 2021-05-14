Instagram’s New Pronoun Option

Social media is inherently flawed, but Instagram’s new move to give users the option to display their preferred pronouns will hopefully expand people’s understanding of gender and normalize terms beyond the binary. Right now, Instagram users in the UK, Australia, USA and Canada can visit the “edit profile” section and enter their pronouns—with options ranging from the commonly seen they/their, he/him and she/her to lesser seen ze, zie, per, xe fae, ve, vi and e/ey. As Roisin Lanigan writes for i-D, “It’s an important step in pushing the conversation around preferred pronouns, identity and the elimination of archaic notions of the gender binary forward.” Read more at i-D.

Image courtesy of Instagram