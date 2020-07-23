Japan’s New Earthquake-Proof Bullet Train

Commissioned by the Central Japan Railway Company to offer support during the now-postponed 2020 Olympics, the new N700S (Supreme) bullet train runs the roughly 250-mile stretch between Tokyo and Osaka. Though it can reach 224mph, it’s being capped at 177 for safety reasons—and it incorporates better brakes and running controls for slowing and stopping. Its makers also claim that the train is earthquake-proof thanks to an onboard power source and different running modes for adjusting to dangerous track. Read more about the speedy, safe train—which made its debut on 1 July—at Popular Mechanics.

Image courtesy of JR Central