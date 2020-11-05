Klein Vision’s Flying AirCar Takes Off

Slovakian aviation company Klein Vision’s AirCar V5 gracefully transforms from a car into an aircraft that actually flies. New video footage highlights the vehicle’s maiden voyage, wherein the AirCar races along an airport track before pausing to deploy its wings and tails. Upon reaching 200 kilometers per hour, the AirCar lifts off and rises to 1,500 meters above the ground. A BMW 1.6l engine powers the two-seat aircraft. This car-plane’s inventor, Professor Stefan Klein, has dedicated his life to flying cars and with it he achieves something undeniably futuristic. Watch the video at designboom.

Image courtesy of Klein Vision