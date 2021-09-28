JetPack Aviation’s Recreational Speeder Flying Motorcycle Will Go On Sale by 2023

Expected to be available commercially in 2023, two versions of JetPack Aviation’s Speeder are available for pre-order now: the recreational model for personal use and the military model, which is being positioned as a tool “to save lives.” This futuristic vehicle (which is lighter than some motorcycles and takes up the space of a small car) employs vertical take-off and landing technology, allowing it to lift up and away. It’s expected to reach speeds of 240km/h. Though it seems that a pilot’s license will not be required, additional training by JetPack Aviation staff will be. Learn more about the remarkable features—and see an exciting video of the concept—at designboom.

Image courtesy of JetPack Aviation