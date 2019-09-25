Lyft Expands App to Include Maps and More Options

In an effort to rebrand their service as a multimodal transporation hub and to compete with the likes of Google Maps and Apple Maps, Lyft expanded their app to include nearby ride-shares, bikes, scooters, car rentals and public transit options. When a user opens the app they’ll be greeted with a real-time map that will display the aforementioned transport options within their proximity. “At Lyft, we’re working toward a future where cities are centered around people, not cars. The changes we’re making today will unlock better transportation solutions—whether that’s a trip on public transit, a bike ride or a shared Lyft—for people in cities around the country,” Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer says. Read more at TechCrunch.

