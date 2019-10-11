Google Maps Adds Vocal Guidance for Visually Impaired Users

Now available on Google Maps iOS and Android apps (one day after World Sight Day), a more detailed voice feature will now update and guide visually impaired people more effectively. To turn on the feature, access the settings page within the app and toggle through the navigation features and turn on detailed voice guidance under the walking options tab. A milestone in mobility tools for the visually impaired, the update “will let a person know if they’re on the right route, how far until the next turn and in which direction they’re walking” as well as warnings if they are coming up to a busy intersection and more. Available in the US (in English) and Japan (in Japanese), more locations and languages are coming soon. Read more at designboom.

