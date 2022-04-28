McLaren Unveils Entry Into the Metaverse and First NFTs

Today British luxury carmakers McLaren Automotive introduced MSO Lab, the first chapter of the brand’s entry into the metaverse and web3 space. Honoring the innovative fusion of design and engineering at the bespoke McLaren Special Operations, the Lab will provide access to exclusive, limited edition McLaren NFTS, early intel, members-only channels, conversations with McLaren Automotive and MSO teams and exclusive rewards. Further, it will acts a hub for like-minded members to come together in a digital community. The unveiling accompanies an announcement for McLaren’s first NFTs, the Genesis Collection—an invite-only, ultra-limited randomized mint that features a storied car in McLaren’s history. These upcoming drops will be available on McLaren’s new marketplace, which is supported by the carmaker’s metaverse partner InfiniteWorld. Learn more about this at McLaren.

Image courtesy of McLaren Automotive