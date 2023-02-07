Mercedes-Benz’s New Electric Van, eSprinter

Scroll down to see more content

Mercedes-Benz has announced its a new electric van: the eSprinter. Slated to launch in the US and Canada by the end of 2023, the van is the automaker’s most efficient yet, featuring a modular design concept made up of the three components: front, battery housing and rear. The module system enables the vehicle to be more compact as well as offer a greater level of freedom in the design of superstructures, further opening the eSprinter to a wider range of versatility.

The first launch of the eVan will take the form of a long cargo vehicle with a high roof and load capacity of 488 cubic feet. With a battery that boasts a capacity of 113 kilowatt hours, the eSprinter’s estimated range is 248.5 miles on highways or 311 miles in the city.

The interior features the automaker’s advancements in digital technology, including the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (which was previously only available to passenger cars) and “Electric Intelligence” services. This includes real-time range estimates that factor in traffic and topography, best charging strategy in order to make it to a given destination and a “Hey Mercedes” voice control assistant. Emphasizing versatility, longevity and customer experience, the eSprinter brings the automaker closer to their goal of being fully electric by 2039.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz