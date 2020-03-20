NASCAR Replaces Canceled Races With Esports Invitational

After canceling the NASCAR circuit’s next three races, the organization quickly opted for an innovative alternative. By expanding upon an 11-year-old simulated racing league NASCAR already operates (exclusively for SIM racers and not real-life drivers), the next three races will commence virtually on a video game version of the Homestead-Miami Speedway. All of the sports most popular drivers will control cars from simulator stations—like the type typically found in arcades—and announcers will provide commentary remotely. The race, officially called the FOX NASCAR iRACING ESPORTS INVITATIONAL, will be televised on FOX’s major channels (FS1 and the FOX Sports app) on 22 March. Given the inherent dangers of the sport, and the longstanding lobbying done in favor of switching to simulated races, this could be a glimpse into the sport’s future. Read more at NASCAR’s blog.

