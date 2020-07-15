5000 Years Later, It’s Time to Improve Bricks

As CNN reports, “For thousands of years, the humble clay-fired brick hasn’t changed.” In fact, there’s very little difference between those from ancient Babylon to the thousands and thousands that surround us right now. Engineers Gabriela Medero (a professor of geotechnical and geoenvironmental engineering at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland) and Sam Chapman established Kenoteq to change that. And their debut product, the K-Briq, is 90% composed of construction waste and not fired (drastically reducing carbon emissions). Globally, we produce 1.5 trillion bricks each year and old bricks cannot be reused. Kenoteq can reduce that footprint substantially. Read more about how the bricks are assembled at CNN.

