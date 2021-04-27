Psychedelic Drug Developers Go Public

When New York-based psychedelic drug developer MindMed went public this week, they sought funding to continue work on mental health treatment that looks to LSD (a Schedule 1 drug) as its active ingredient. They’re the second psychedelics company to go down this financial path in the US, with a third not far behind. This news warrants attention because of the lack of legalization for psychedelics across the country and trepidation investors have long felt around LSD—despite medical proof of its benefits—so far (in the US, that is; MindMed already went public in Toronto last year). Read more at Axios.

Image courtesy of MindMed