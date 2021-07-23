Scientists Uncover More Information About Ancient Supercontinent

Known as Zealandia or Te Riu-a-Māui, an ancient supercontinent exists underneath New Zealand. “Only recently recognized by scientists, Zealandia is the most submerged, thinnest, and youngest continent yet found,” and geologist Rose Turnbull is dedicated to unraveling its secrets. While the landmass was believed to be relatively young, with a crust roughly 500 million years old, the discovery and testing of crystals of zircon collected from the islands of Zealandia that appear above the sea provide evidence that it’s much, much older—over a billion years old. Turnbull says, “It just makes you keen to keep getting out there and exploring.” Read more at National Geographic.

Image courtesy of National Geographic