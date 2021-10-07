The First Complete Solution For Microgreen Gardening in Gastronomy + Hospitality

Studio Oberhauser recently released the EmotionCube Microgreen, and it’s setting a bounty of precedents. The cube is the first complete solution for microgreen gardening in the gastronomy and hospitality industry, as well as the first walk-in climate greenhouse that uses liquid crystal glazing, automatic doors and a climate-regulating tuff stone floor. Made using 100% recyclable materials, the impressive cube is equipped with infrared lighting that sustains plants in their best growing conditions. Its eco-forward, innovative technology makes the EmotionCube an easy and obvious nomination for the German Design Award 2022. Read more about the greenhouse’s novel construction at designboom.

Image courtesy of Studio Oberhauser