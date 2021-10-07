The First Complete Solution For Microgreen Gardening in Gastronomy + Hospitality

Studio Oberhauser recently released the EmotionCube Microgreen, and it’s setting a bounty of precedents. The cube is the first complete solution for microgreen gardening in the gastronomy and hospitality industry, as well as the first walk-in climate greenhouse that uses liquid crystal glazing, automatic doors and a climate-regulating tuff stone floor. Made using 100% recyclable materials, the impressive cube is equipped with infrared lighting that sustains plants in their best growing conditions. Its eco-forward, innovative technology makes the EmotionCube an easy and obvious nomination for the German Design Award 2022. Read more about the greenhouse’s novel construction at designboom.

Image courtesy of Studio Oberhauser

Via designboom.com

