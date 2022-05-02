The Bird-Shaped Canairi Monitor Tracks CO2 Levels at Home

Alluding to the canaries that were taken into coal mines to detect air quality, Canairi is a bird-shaped fresh air monitor that keels over if CO2 levels rise too high inside a home. The whimsical mechanism, funding on Kickstarter now, is the vision of two Copenhagen-based designers and a simple reminder to ventilate. If air quality does initiate the bird’s downward droop, it takes roughly 10 minutes for it to rotate back up after a window is opened—further, if the battery needs to be charged, the canary will drop to 90 degrees. Read more at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Canairi