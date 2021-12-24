Japanese Professor Invents “Taste The TV” Lickable TV Screen

Scroll down to see more content

Reuters reports that professor Homei Miyashita of Japan’s Meiji University has created a working prototype of a television that viewers can lick. The Taste the TV (TTTV) allows for a desired flavor profile to be programmed, which then activates ten different canisters in a carousel to spray a combination onto a thin layer of hygienic film that can be licked.

It’s a union of remote learning (cooking, wine tasting, etc) and entertainment (cooking shows that enable participants to vote after tasting samples)—and it’s easy to see how this kind of technology could be used in a practical way. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” Professor Miyashita says.

Miyashita-san noted that he built the prototype himself over the last year and that a commercial version could be constructed for around $875 a unit.

Image courtesy of Reuters