The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine is More Important Than Ever

A non-profit library supporting more than 400 billion archived web pages, the Internet Archive turns 25 this year. While new content appears every second, much of the internet also continues to disappear through shut downs, updates, transformations and changing culture. Thus, the archive’s Wayback Machine has become an even more important tool. It’s not only about design preservation, but also fundamental to protecting the history of the internet as events unfurled and facts were shared. Further, “anyone can be a citizen archivist and preserve history,” Fast Company reports. Read more about the necessity of saving internet history there.

Image courtesy of tussik13/iStock