Read Travel A Harmonious Blend of Antique and Contemporary Design at Nolinski Venice This new hotel embodies sumptuous Venetian "art de vivre"

An intricate, original wrought-iron staircase with a red carpet leads you into the Nolinski Venice, which opened this summer following the brand’s first property in Paris. Nolinski belongs to the Evok Collection, a portfolio of design-forward hotels, and this latest opening in La Serenissima marks their first debut outside of France. The entrance to the property lands on Calle Larga XXII Marzo, the luxury boutique-lined street only five minutes away from the Venetian landmarks of Piazza San Marco and La Fenice opera house. The hotel is housed in the city’s former stock exchange building, carefully restored over the course of four years into a 43-roomed hotel by French-Italian duo Lecoadic-Scotto. The brief was to honor the building’s heritage and original architectural structure while incorporating the essence of its city in an eclectic, contemporary way.

Overall, the design harmoniously blends art nouveau, liberty and modernism through a diverse mix and match of colors, furnishings and materials across the spaces. Venetian terrazzo flooring, rounded arched windows (that were introduced to the city during the Renaissance era), stucco marmorino walls and mid-twentieth century glass chandeliers are enhanced with sumptuous, velvety furnishings in burgundy, indigo and baby pink.

The heart and soul of the hotel is the Library Bar, an intimate space enclosed by dark wood panelling and deep burgundy velvet curtains. Inside, four thousand books gently arranged across the walls leave a space for two frescoed canvases painted by Simon Buret, portraying his artistic interpretation of the city. Point your gaze to the sky and you’ll notice another magnificent, abstract painting covering the ceiling. The artist wished to represent a nautical theme; a fil-rouge that transpires throughout the hotel as a nod to the mythical sea creatures on the hotel’s façade.

Adorning the convivial and private spaces is a collection of curious glass objects designed by Mariapia Bellis of Avem, a Murano-based glassware artisan who sought to find a “style that hugs the soul of Nolisnki.” Elements of the sea appear as paper weights and vases in a variety of colors, also available to purchase at the Nolinski store.

Each room and suite differ architecturally, having carefully recuperated spaces without altering the original structure; one room even preserves a magnificent vaulted ceiling in the bedroom. Color schemes are a contrasting mix of gold, black, baby pink, ruby red and navy blue, reminiscent of the carnivalesque spirit of the city. Some rooms feature a separate living area containing a floor-to-ceiling bookcase inspired by Italian architect Franco Albini. It’s filled with a carefully curated selection of books, decorative objects and artwork.

Interesting are the amenities, carefully studied to grant guests an elevated experience: a Dyson hair dryer with all its attachments; a briefcase containing all the stationary you could need; fluffy, comfortable slippers in a powdered blue and a silver trolley containing a hefty collection of spirits.

Breakfast is currently served in the former council chamber’s auditorium which, from next spring, will house the Palais Royal Restaurant. An imposing space with a seven-meter high ceiling from which an enormous ’50s chandelier drops down. Here, guests will be able to embark on a stellar gastronomic journey curated by chef Philip Chronopoulos, who currently leads the two Michelin-starred Palais Royal Restaurant in Paris. Rumor has it that the menu will take inspiration from his native Greece, embody French culinary techniques and incorporate Italian ingredients.

Until then, guests will be able to savor mediterranean-style lunches and dinners at Il Caffè, the second culinary outlet located on the ground floor. Here, away from the hustle and bustle you can take a seat for a pleasant, alfresco meal or continue indoors, amid the coffered ceiling and gondola-inspired furnishings. Linguine with lobster, Milanese veal chop and salt crusted sea bass are a few of the signatures on the menu with a show-stopping gueridon service. On the rooftop you’ll find a gold-mosaic covered plunge pool with a splendid 360-degree view of the city. If you arrive at the right time you may just see the silhouette of the San Marco bell tower reflecting in the water.