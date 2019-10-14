Mykonos is a destination unlike any other. Its Cycladic-style stone facades play host to many marvelous (and sometimes remote) accommodations, restaurants, beaches, clubs, bars and plenty more. While its cosmopolitan fervor can be charming for some, the beachside abodes and soft sand entices others. Recognizing the duality of the the island, Kinglike Mykonos affords guests the opportunity to choose from a collection of 200+ sensational and sophisticated villas.

Kinglike—which has existed exclusively on Mykanos since 2015—maintains direct contacts with the villa owners and property managers. This means, that when guests make a booking, nobody else is involved. The result for guests is ideal rates, support from owners, and plenty of control over their visit. Each booking comes with a bevy of complimentary services: daily housekeeping and twice-weekly change of linens, airport pick-ups, check-in and check-out assistance, 24/7 support, a pre-stocking service (that can accommodate specific requests) and VIP reservations at nearby destinations.

The team at Kinglike lives and works on the Greek isle, so the knowledge and contacts they have are unrivaled. This means they are able to assist with reservations and recommendations for all of your activities and dining throughout the island. Their 100+ near-perfect reviews reflect the quality of service provided. And while each itinerary may include popular destinations, there are also plenty hidden treasures and tips to find out from the team, so no two trips will ever be the same.

All the villas Kinglike manages are stunning, but each is also unique—and they have even more gorgeous properties in their offline portfolio. Here we outline just some of their luxurious offerings.

Villa Alpha

With uninterrupted views of the water, the Villa Alpha‘s minimal facade stands tall and crescendos upward into the stone-covered hillside. An infinity pool glistens feet from the second floor of the residence, which boasts five bedrooms and can accommodate up to 10 people. The second building houses two additional bedrooms, which can sleep four more (and offer a little extra privacy). Ample outdoor space, separate from the pool area, features a covered kitchen and is perfect if you want to entertain. There’s a 12-seat dining area, seven bathrooms, access to multiple private balconies and fireplaces too. A duo of in-house staff members are on-site in order to help out with daily operations at this secluded and striking property.

Villa Boutique

Standing out for its rustic exterior and sublime decor within, the Villa Boutique sleeps fewer (four bedrooms for eight guests) but boasts plenty: from a built-in bbq, to a pergola and sunbeds overlooking the crystal waters below. This property is also located close to the center of the island’s thrilling nightlife, but is hidden away enough to remain super-private, quiet and serene.

Villa Brooklyn

Located between the famous beaches of Platys Gialos and Paranga, Agios Lazaros’ Villa Brooklyn similarly provides escape from the noise and proximity to nightlife. The sun-filled six-bedroom abode (which sleeps 12) is decorated with stylish and minimal decor. A large percentage of the outdoor space sits under stretching pergolas, providing fresh air and privacy. Sliding doors grant wide-open access to the patios from the living room, offering a little extra connection to glorious surrounding environment.

Villa Avant-Garde

Tucked into Ornos, a village on the island that’s uniquely situated between two of the most beautiful beaches, Villa Avant-Garde offers an incredible view of the luxurious, white cityscape and unmatched proximity to taverns and hotels. If staying home is more your style, the seven-bedroom home boasts an infinity pool and jacuzzi and a hammock to daydream in. The view is tranquil from one angle and quite exciting from another, but the setting within the calm corridors and lengthy balconies offers an understated luxury.

Villa Luz

Equally stunning from the outside as indoors, Villa Luz has a sprawling outdoor space that flows from shaded dining table to equally private seating to poolside hammocks and stone patios. Inside, an expansive living room offers access to the eight bedrooms (that can sleep 16). Floor-to-ceiling windows that open entirely provide plenty of light, and delightful pops of color pop around every corner. This property is equally fit for a relaxing retreat as a rambunctious vacation or family getaway.

Villa Titos

Villa Titos and its six guesthouses stand out in Kinglike’s incredible collection. With space for 18 guests, there’s plenty of shared outdoor space—with an infinity pool, dining area, lounges, sunbeds and garden—but privacy galore. Each guesthouse has its own private entrance and sea view, and one bedroom even has a window into the pool.

Kinglike Mykonos offers hundreds of additional properties, ensuring there’s something that suits your needs and budget. Visit them to daydream or book your next vacation.

