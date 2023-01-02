Hotel Riomar Promises Tranquility Beside Ibiza’s Santa Eulalia Bay

Scroll down to see more content

The tiny island of Ibiza may have a small population of locals (only 160,000 people) but it’s known the world over for its hedonistic summer energy, when millions of visitors come and go over the season. While the stereotypical summer of mega-clubs, parties and festivals certainly exists, there’s another side to Ibiza—one that’s decidedly halcyon. About 25 minutes away from the the airport sits Hotel Riomar, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. It provides a relaxing sanctuary for those seeking tranquility, nature and a luxuriant touch.

Located on the white sands of Santa Eulalia Bay, the property boasts sprawling, panoramic views of the pristine water. With 112 rooms and four suites (all with terraces or private balconies), Hotel Riomar was originally built in 1968 and since has been transformed through renovation and modernization.

Nostalgia and timelessness remain evident in its design and decor. Warm hues, wood panelling and retro-tinged curves permeate the property, and guests can sit on Pierre Jeanneret’s iconic Easy Chairs or lounge on custom-designed sofas.

The hotel is perfectly situated within walking distance of the boardwalk, allowing guests to easily explore the nearby neighborhoods of Santa Eulària des Riu. While there are plenty of fantastic restaurants and bars in town, guests are always welcome at the hotel’s Ocean Brasserie & Bar, a welcoming space featuring a hand-painted ceramic mural and a terrace replete with sea views.

At Riomar, health and wellness are woven into the hotel experience through the myriad curated experiences and complimentary activities on offer, from outdoor yoga classes on the TRIBE terrace to massage therapy on the beach, pilates, paddle-boarding and more.

Guests can also learn how to prepare cocktails using hierbas ibicencas, adding a delightful herbaceous taste to any drink. In the evenings, entertainment contrasts that of the hectic cliche, too: with live bands playing Cuban music or DJs playing soulful sounds. The overarching energy at Riomar is one of connection and relaxation, with all the elements working in concert to help guests achieve that balance.

Images courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy