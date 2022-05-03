Vietnam’s 2,073-Foot Glass-Bottom Bridge Opens

Said to be the longest glass-bottom bridge in the world, a new 2,073-foot-long suspended thoroughfare has opened in Vietnam. Known as Bach Long (which means “white dragon” in Vietnamese), the pedestrian pathway stretches 500 feet above a verdant ravine in the Moc Chau district of Vietnam’s Son La province. The bridge is composed of three layers of tempered glass (each measuring 40mm), which allows for a breathtaking look at the landscape below. Read more at Business Insider.

Image courtesy of Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images