2020 Turner Prize Broadens its Impact

The Turner Prize typically shortlists four artists, with the winner receiving £25,000 and three runners-up receiving £5,000 in prize money. While this year’s Turner Prize has been “cancelled,” 10 winners will be chosen—and each will be awarded £10,000 in an effort to support more artists. The highly regarded award (named for J.M.W. Turner) is one of many that has altered its rules and the scope of its mission to be more inclusive and supportive in the midst of the global pandemic. “Gallery closures and social distancing measures are vitally important, but they are also causing huge disruption to the lives and livelihoods of artists. The practicalities of organizing a Turner Prize exhibition are impossible in the current circumstances, so we have decided to help support even more artists during this exceptionally difficult time,” Alex Farquharson, director of the Tate Britain and a member of the Turner Prize jury, tells It’s Nice That. Read more there.

Via itsnicethat.com Posted on