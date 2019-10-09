90,000 New Trees for LA

Los Angeles may be well-known for its long stretches of highway and traffic, but Mayor Eric Garcetti sees the benefits of investing in preserving and fostering the city’s natural environment. As part of the Green New Deal, Garcetti appointed Rachel Malarich as LA’s first Forest Officer. She’ll manage the growth of 90,000 new trees—some will replenish the nation’s largest urban forest and others will be planted throughout in-need neighborhoods. The newly planted trees will provide shade, slow rainwater so it can absorb into the ground, and even further unite communities. “I think that trees are a really important part of our communities, and they are hugely connected to public health,” Malarich says to CityLab. Read more there.

