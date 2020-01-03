Purified Sewage Water Nourishes Forest in Egyptian Desert

To prevent desertification (the eventual progression of land from fertile to arid) in a region of Egypt where the issue is prevalent, scientists are rerouting sewage waste water from nearby cities, passing it through natural purification processes, and using the nutrient-rich solution to fuel the growth of a “green wall.” Named the Serapium Forest, this oasis exists in the barren area around the Suez Canal and is home to eucalyptus, teak and mahogany trees. The 500-mile forest is just the beginning of an effort that is to be mirrored across 10 countries in Africa and China. Read more at Good News Network.

Via goodnewsnetwork.org Posted on