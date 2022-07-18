A Guide to Legal Protection When Seeking Abortion

Since Roe was overturned, abortion has become illegal in several states—a change that puts people terminating pregnancies at risk of being charged with various crimes. For this reason, The Cut has published and updated a guide to protecting oneself when seeking an abortion, and they have removed the paywall so that anybody who needs the information can access it. Tips include using a secure browser (some—like Safari, Brave and Mozilla— automatically block trackers, but some don’t), avoiding texting or emailing (use Signal instead) or being careful to use language that won’t incriminate you, turning off Face ID on your phone, paying with cash and more. While it’s astounding to think these tips are necessary, it’s crucial information and should be shared. Read more at The Cut.

Image courtesy of Chuttersnap/Unsplash