A Guide to Navigating Abortion Rights Post-Roe in the South

The US Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v Wade, with a ruling that erroneously places authority to regulate abortion in the hands of individual states. While the decision will jeopardize and upturn the lives of millions, those in the South, where nearly every state has an anti-abortion ban on the books, will be especially affected. To help navigate these uncertain and distressing times, Reckon South has compiled an exhaustive and clear guide to understanding the new landscape. They break down how each Southern state is likely to respond, what this means for abortion clinics right now and the specifics to what is outlawed or criminalized for each state. Read the full guide at Reckon South.

Image courtesy of Abbey Crain/Reckon South