All-Black Staff to Run David Zwirner’s New Gallery

Helmed by Ebony L Haynes (formerly the director at Martos Gallery and guest professor at the Yale School of Art), the newest David Zwirner gallery will be run by an all-Black staff. Zwirner tells The New York Times that he and Haynes began discussions in January, and after she explained her vision, he decided to offer her full autonomy over the still-unnamed Manhattan space. “There aren’t enough places of access—especially in commercial galleries—for Black staff and for people of color to gain experience,” she says. “I want to make sure that I provide a space full of opportunities and encourage them.” The new gallery will host four exhibitions per year, release publications and offer paid internships for Black students. Find out more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Elliott Jerome Brown Jr via David Zwirner