Art Basel Hong Kong’s Online Replacement

Although Art Basel canceled this year’s Hong Kong iteration (and offered a 75% refund to participants), in response to the coronavirus deaths on mainland China, the organization sought an alternative for galleries that relied on revenue from the annual event. Thus, an online fair was born that will take place in viewing rooms on Art Basel’s website and the fair’s app. This service will be available to exhibitors at no additional cost and will include VIP days (18-19 March) before general sales run (20-25 March). Both David Zwirner and Gagosian galleries have utilized online viewing rooms since 2018 to great success. Read more about the service at ARTnews.

