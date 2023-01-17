Amber Arcades: True Love

The third track to be shared from the upcoming album Barefoot On Diamond Road by Amber Arcades (aka Annelotte de Graaf), “True Love” showcases the Dutch musician’s talent for slinky dream-pop. The album comes five years after European Heartbreak, and sees the artist working once more with Uniform’s Ben Greenberg. The song was inspired by a weekend trip with a romantic interest, de Graaf says in a statement. “We put so much pressure on ourselves with regards to romantic love and all our wants and needs that we want it to fulfill,” she says. “I also strongly realized that weekend though that the things I value in a relationship have changed through the years, what’s important is more clear and things are simpler now in that way.”