An Ever-Growing Database of Good News

Meant to “move our attention beyond dramatic news headlines to the slow developments and quiet trends that go unseen, uncelebrated,” Beautiful News (by Information Is Beautiful) stores infographics and research results that deviate from the grim headlines found more commonly. Updated daily, the graphics detail positive developments in the fight against climate change, news of rising global literacy, falling mortality rates—even the announcement of new types of chocolate—and more. Each graphic comes accompanied by cited sources, a blurb for context, and options to share or embed the graphic elsewhere. Though incredibly informative and well-presented, Beautiful News may be best used as respite from the typical news cycle.

Via informationisbeautiful.net/ Posted on