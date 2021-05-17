Animals That Rely on Electricity

Roughly 350 species of fish can generate electricity—some up to 860 volts of power (far more than an electric shock from a household outlet, which measures around 120). Of course, there’s the well-known electric eel (which is actually an eel-shaped fish), but sharks and rays use electricity, too. On land, the platypus, echidna and even the bumblebee works with electricity. All of these creatures are categorized as either elecrogenic or electroreceptive, either producing or registering currents (though, some are both) and in many cases the relationship to electricity is as important as any other sense. To learn more about the way various species—dolphins included—rely upon electricity, head over to National Geographic.

Image courtesy of George Grall / Nat Geo Image Collection