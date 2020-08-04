ANOHNI: It’s All over Now, Baby Blue (Bob Dylan Cover)

A dreamlike reimagining of a Bob Dylan classic, ANOHNI’s “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue” continues the singer’s impassioned call for justice throughout the world. From 2016’s LP Hopelessness to last year’s charity single, “KARMA,” ANOHNI channels her beguiling vocals into works of intention—with this release dedicated to the fact that “We all know deep down that the continuation of our civilizations for much longer will require seismic change,” says the artist. “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue” is one half of a dual cover set also featuring a rendition of Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband.” They’ll appear on a seven-inch out 2 October.