Róisín Murphy: Something More

Replete with soaring synths and effortless vocals, Róisín Murphy’s “Something More” (written by Amy Douglas) maintains a slinky, mellow feel throughout, even when the keys appear half-way through—bringing with them all the nostalgia and energy of piano house. The release coincides with an announcement about Murphy’s upcoming fifth solo album, Róisín Machine, made with longtime collaborator Richard Barratt (aka DJ Parrot, aka Crooked Man). Murphy says, “Our first version was way more straight-ahead pop, funky, very camp. It seemed right when we began before lockdown but as a new reality descended upon the world we got tired of its one and only dimension. So when this slow-burn, deep, soulful, groove emerged out of the Crooked remixes, I decided to change tack. It seemed perfect, the perfect arrangement for the song and also perfect for the moment. We’re in darker ages now and this feels like morning, the sun’s coming up and it’s the last record of a very, very, good night. We need space for ‘mood’ and the ‘uncanny’ right now.”

ANOHNI: It’s All over Now, Baby Blue (Bob Dylan Cover)

A dreamlike reimagining of a Bob Dylan classic, ANOHNI’s “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue” continues the singer’s impassioned call for justice throughout the world. From 2016’s LP Hopelessness to last year’s charity single, “KARMA,” ANOHNI channels her beguiling vocals into works of intention—with this release dedicated to the fact that “We all know deep down that the continuation of our civilizations for much longer will require seismic change,” says the artist. “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue” is one half of a dual cover set also featuring a rendition of Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband.” They’ll appear on a seven-inch out 2 October.

Ghost Liotta: i am thoughts

In advance of their debut self-titled album (out 21 August), the electronic supergroup Ghost Liotta follows up lead single “object one” with the mesmerizing, moody new release “i am thoughts.” The instrumental track incorporates various vintage and modular synths, coupled with guitar and drums. The band first came together in 2017, after its members—Christopher Wray (guitarist for Butch Walker), Zac Rae (multi-instrumentalist, producer and Death Cab for Cutie member), John Spiker (of Tenacious D) and James McAlister (of The National)—completed work within and for other acts.

Maasho + Sonny Miles: Big Shot

Following his World on Fire EP (from which 100% of all proceeds were donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund), Maasho returns with “Big Shot,” a duet with Sonny Miles. The Raleigh-based artists have created a summery, breezy pop song that glides effortlessly across the 3:30 duration.

Dominic Fike: Come Here

The attention-grabbing opener to recording artist Dominic Fike’s debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?, “Come Here” proves brief but big. Over screeching guitars, Fike’s muffled vocals and deep drums provide plenty of rock edge. What Could Possibly Go Wrong? merits a full listen; it showcases the Florida-born musician’s progress as an artist, and “Come Here” is quite the introduction.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel.