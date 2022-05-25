Hercules & Love Affair + ANOHNI: One

“Anohni and I wrote this song with the hope of further empowering young trans, queer and feminine spirits,” Hercules & Love Affair founder Andy Butler says of their collaborative new single, “One.” In addition to Anohni’s transcendent vocals, the track and its emphatic beat include contributions by legendary Siouxsie and the Banshees’ drummer, Budgie. Butler’s beloved art-dance outfit, which features a revolving roster of collaborators, returns this June with In Amber, their first album in five years.