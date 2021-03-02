Art Basel Debuts Free Spring Digital Film Program

Commencing with South Korean artists Moon Kyungwon and Jeon Joonho’s dialogue-free (but meticulously sound-designed) short film, The Ways of Folding Space & Flying, Art Basel’s 2021 digital film program presents free online screenings selected by Art Basel Film sector curator Li Zhenhua. This short, which explores Taoist philosophical concepts, premiered at the 2015 Venice Biennale. Other films in the line-up—which are united by the theme “You are in me, I am in you”—include Samson Young’s Muted Situation #5: Muted Chorus (available 12 March) and He Xiangyu’s The Swim (available 9 April). Watch The Ways of Folding Space & Flying, read an interview with the artists and learn more about the program on the Art Basel website now.

Screenshot from The Ways of Folding Space & Flying