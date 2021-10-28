Artist Gary Baseman’s “Nightmares of Halloween Past” Art + Archival Photography Book

In his forthcoming hardcover book Nightmares of Halloween Past, LA-based interdisciplinary artist Gary Baseman pairs more than 300 archival photographs that he’s collected over the last two decades with 20 original Halloween-inspired paintings (some, never seen before). A time capsule of spooky traditions and vintage costumes, Baseman’s book is an ode the holiday, its vernacular and something more. Baseman contributes text, accompanied by essays from Phyllis Galembo (an artist and Guggenheim fellow) and Catherine Zuromskis (an associate professor of photography and visual culture at Rochester Institute of Technology). It’s playful, eerily profound and for an audience both young and old. Read more about the project at Indiegogo, where it is currently funding.

Image courtesy of Gary Baseman