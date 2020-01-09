Artist Nathaniel Stern’s Depictions of Recent Technology in the Distant Future

It’s known that our iPhones will outlive us all. In fact, most mixed-material technology from the last few decades does not get properly recycled; waste management systems are not even in place to do so. Thus, as Fast Company states, “the scale of our technology waste is astronomical.” Wisconsin-based artist Nathaniel Stern probes this in his most recent exhibition, The World After Us: Imaging techno-aesthetic futures, at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Stern blends organic materials, plant life and electronics to form sculptures, installations and more. His work underscores our inadequate commitment to recycling and also acts as a reminder that humanity is fragile, but we are creating devices that will continue to decompose for centuries or longer. Read more at Fast Company.

Via fastcompany.com Posted on