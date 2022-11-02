Australian Agency Solid Lines Will Represent First Nations Creatives

In consultation with First Nations creatives, Australian creative agency Jacky Winter Group is developing a company—called Solid Lines—that will solely represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait artists. Most importantly, Solid Lines will ultimately be Indigenous-owned, helmed and controlled. Artist and business-owner Emrhan Tjapanangka Sultan (who comes from the Western Arrarnta and Luritja people of the Western Desert, as well as the Kokatha in South Australia) is leading the program, which is currently an “incubator project” that’s being supported by the Jacky Winter Group. Sultan says, “Through supportive representation, acknowledgement and protection of Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property and negotiation of appropriate fees for our talent, we aim to generate beneficial partnerships and culturally safe creative opportunities within industries which have often been ignorant of or refused to engage with First Nations ways of working.” Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Solid Lines