Holiday Gift Guides 2022: BIPOC-Owned Brands

Being thoughtful about where you spend money can go a long way. When buying from brands—especially smaller ones—that are owned by people of color, you address and potentially even reduce the racial wealth gap, while bolstering local economies and celebrating community. It’s an act of optimism and enthusiasm. The items in this gift guide (which includes covetable home goods, apparel, skincare products, art, books and more) are from Black and Indigenous individuals and people of color—whether they are the company owners, the designers, artists or makers. For even more present ideas, take a look at our complete BUY section, which is updated every day.

Hero image courtesy of NorBlack NorWhite