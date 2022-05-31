Beth Orton: Weather Alive

The title track from singer-songwriter Beth Orton’s first album in six years, “Weather Alive” threads together a dreamlike soundscape with lyrical reflections on reality. Stretching beyond seven minutes, the melodic song comes with an equally ruminative music video, directed by Eliot Lee Hazel. Orton self-produced all eight tracks from the forthcoming LP (out 23 September) at her home studio in London. “Through the writing of these songs and the making of this music, I found my way back to the world around me, a way to reach nature and the people I love and care about,” Orton says. “This record is a sensory exploration that allowed for a connection to a consciousness that I was searching for. Through the resonance of sound and a beaten up old piano I bought in Camden Market while living in a city I had no intention of staying in, I found acceptance and a way of healing.”