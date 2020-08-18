BlackStar Film Festival Celebrates BIPOC Filmmakers

From three drive-in screenings (Be Water, The Forty-Year-Old Version and Miss Juneteenth) at Philadelphia’s Mann Center to the online presentation of more than 90 films and live panels, the BlackStar Film Festival returns for its ninth installment from 20 to 26 August. Founded by Maori Karmael Holmes as a platform for independent work by Black filmmakers, the festival does more than screen groundbreaking work from BIPOC creators; it fosters an inclusive network of talent capable of creating necessary change in the industry. This year’s highlights are plentiful and feature 24 world premieres (including the debut screening of the highly anticipated documentary Unapologetic). The Still Processing conversation between podcasting journalists Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham is certainly a standout, as well. It’s also another opportunity to see Sundance favorite Coded Bias. Day passes for the festival start at $5 and live panels are free. See the full schedule and find out more about the festival’s mission at the official BlackStar site.

Image courtesy of Unapologetic