Books For Guidance on Developing a More Inclusive Workplace

With the mission of learning everything possible in order to be actively anti-racist, employers will benefit from four books—selected by Fast Company—that yield much insight on everything from unconscious bias in hiring practices to recognition of micro-aggressions. The works hail from authors James Baldwin (The Fire Next Time), Ijeoma Oluo (So You Want To Talk About Race), Bärí A Williams (Diversity in the Workplace), and Ibram Kendi (Stamped from the Beginning)—and included acclaimed titles and more recent entries. Watch the video at Fast Company to learn more about each selection. Quartz also offers additional guidance worth reading.

